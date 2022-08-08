Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Here’s How To Get Into The Early Access Betas

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard have revealed that Call of Duty: Next, a “franchise showcase,” will be broadcast next month, revealing the future of the series.

More specifically, it will air on Sept. 15 and will “feature robust information drops detailing innovations, live gameplay, and a whole lot more,” including the following:

The imminent future of Call of Duty : details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, information about the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora)

: details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, information about the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora) A full Modern Warfare II multiplayer reveal

A multitude of popular Call of Duty streamers playing these games in real-time live

“Additional information and surprises”

On top of that announcement, Infinity Ward has also detailed its upcoming early access to Modern Warfare II via pre-order betas, open betas, and more.

Here’s How To Get Into The Early Access Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Betas

PlayStation Early Access : Pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 to receive a code to the beta that will run from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 16, to Sept. 20.

: Pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 to receive a code to the beta that will run from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 16, to Sept. 20. PlayStation Open Beta: This beta will run from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 18, to Sept. 20 and will be accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of preorder status.

A second beta weekend will be available on all consoles and on PC, and it will feature crossplay.

Xbox and PC Early Access : Anyone who preorders the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or PC (via Blizzard Battle.net or Steam) can play in the beta that runs from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 22, to Sept. 26.

: Anyone who preorders the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or PC (via Blizzard Battle.net or Steam) can play in the beta that runs from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 22, to Sept. 26. Xbox and PC Open Beta : This beta will be available to all Xbox and PC players, regardless of pre-order status, and it will run from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 24, to Sept. 26.

: This beta will be available to all Xbox and PC players, regardless of pre-order status, and it will run from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 24, to Sept. 26. PlayStation Open Beta: This beta will be accessible to all PS5/PS4 players regardless of preorder status and will run from 10 a.m. PT, Sept. 22, to Sept. 26.

“This Modern Warfare beta is set to feature a robust multiplayer experience going beyond the core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences, and other aspects that will be more thoroughly revealed at Call of Duty: Next.”

You can check out a flythrough of Marina Bay Grand Prix, “where combat occurs within the main infield of an urban race circuit, one of the main 6v6 multiplayer maps confirmed for the beta,” below:

For more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, be sure to check out the first extended gameplay reveal and then read our preview thoughts after checking the game out earlier this summer. Check out Game Informer’s Modern Warfare review after that.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Let us know in the comments below!