Katamari Creator Teases His Next Project

Keita Takahashi, the creator of the Katamari series, has a new game in the works. Unfortunately, it’s tough to know exactly what it is.

A teaser trailer premiered during today’s Annapurna Showcase showed a few seconds of close-up footage of an animated child snoring in his sleep. What does it mean? Your guess is as good as ours, but we fully expect it to be weird given Takahashi’s history.

Takahashi’s last big title was the colorful Wattam, released in 2019 and published by Annapurna. This new title looks to continue the relationship between the two partners.