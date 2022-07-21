News

Destiny 2 Showcase Airs Next Month

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM

The future of Destiny 2 will be revealed in a livestream showcase set to air on August 23.

Bungie tweeted a cryptic video, posted below, and sent an equally vague press release that simply says to expect “exciting details about what’s next for Destiny 2.” The most likely announcement is an update on the Lightfall expansion, which is technically still scheduled to arrive this year despite The Witch Queen launching only a few months ago (due to a delay). Perhaps Bungie will narrow down that release window, but beyond Lightfall, your guess is as good as ours. 

You’ll have to watch Bungie’s Twitch channel that day to find out, though the developer has not revealed a start time or disclosed how long it will be. What do you expect or hope to see at the Destiny 2 Showcase? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Destiny 2cover

Destiny 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 6, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content