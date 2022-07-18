Obsidian's Grounded Is Getting An Animated Series

Obsidian Entertainment's Honey, I Shrunk The Kids-inspired survival game Grounded has been tapped for a new animated series, Deadline reports.

Grounded, currently playable in Xbox Game Preview/Steam Early Access and slated to launch in full this September, will be adapted by writer Brent Friedman whose credits include Star Trek: Enterprise and Star Wars: Rebels/The Clone Wars. Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media, and Bardel Entertainment are also attached to help produce in association with Obsidian and Xbox.

Deadline reports that the series, like the game, stars four friends who discover shrinking technology that zaps them to mere inches tall. The teenagers must now survive in a backyard laden with dangerous insects, spiders, and other threats while unraveling a corporate conspiracy threatening the town.

"The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community," says Carl Whiteside of MD, WP/SC Productions. "We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series."

The Grounded series has no announced cast, release window, or streaming platform. Meanwhile, the video game is only a couple of months from its full launch after spending two years in early access. It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Deadline]