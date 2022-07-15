Sega Genesis Mini 2 Arrives In North America This October

After being announced for Japan last month, Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 has a North American release date, and it’s arriving just in time to shove it into a kid’s trick-or-treat bag. Or you can keep it yourself and play it. Up to you.

On October 27, this more powerful version of the previous Mini holds over 50 titles, including Sega CD games. It also tosses in one “never-released bonus game,” Star Mobile. The console itself has been designed after the Genesis Model 2 and will retail at $102.38 (since it’s being sold through Sega of Japan) and can only be purchased through Amazon.

The confirmed library of games is as follows:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Bonanza Brothers

Fantasy Zone (Genesis port)

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

The Ooze

OutRun

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile

Super Hang On

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

You can read our review of the previous Sega Genesis Mini here.