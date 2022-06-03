Sega Reveals Mega Drive Mini 2, And Here Are The Games Confirmed For It So Far

Sega has revealed its next miniature console, the Mega Drive Mini 2.

This news comes by way of Video Games Chronicle, which reports that it will include 50 games from both the Mega Drive and Mega Drive CD, including ports of arcade games and games Sega calls “mysterious new work.” Sega revealed this mini console during a special livestream in Japan today. It included news that the company will release the Mega Drive Mini 2 on Oct. 27 (in Japan) with a roughly $75 price tag. Sega has not confirmed a release outside of Japan, according to VGC.

VGC reports that these are the confirmed games so far:

Bonanza Bros (Mega Drive)

Fantasy Zone (because Fantasy Zone never hit the Mega Drive, this version is a port based on Super Fantasy Zone)

Magical Taruruto (Mega Drive)

Shining in the Darkness (Mega Drive)

Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

Virtua Racing (Mega Drive)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Shining Force CD (Mega CD)

Silpheed (Mega CD)

Sonic CD (Mega CD)

The Mega Drive Mini 2 follows 2019’s Mega Drive Mini, first announced in 2018. You can read our thoughts on it in the Game Informer Sega Mega Drive Mini review.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

