Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and More Coming To PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium Members This Month

Earlier this year, we reported on the relaunch of PlayStation Plus, a fusion of the original Plus and PlayStation Now benefits. Three tiers from cheapest to most expensive – Essential, Extra, and Premium – each offered downloadable games, with the latter two options providing game catalogs in the hundreds. According to the official PlayStation Blog, "the inaugural Game Catalog lineup for the all-new PlayStation Plus" drops for Extra and Premium members this month. Some of the titles include Stray and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Stray is a third-person adventure starring a stray cat navigating a cybercity to get home. As a cat, you can interact with the environment in amusing ways while unearthing an ancient mystery. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, one of my favorite games on PlayStation 5, retells the classic steampunk JRPG with a new-gen sheen. You even get to play as world-class ninja Yuffie in her own standalone Intermission Episode.

The following games are also available on July 19:

Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, PS4

Assassin's Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

And finally, the classic catalog for Premium members includes: