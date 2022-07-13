Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and More Coming To PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium Members This Month
Earlier this year, we reported on the relaunch of PlayStation Plus, a fusion of the original Plus and PlayStation Now benefits. Three tiers from cheapest to most expensive – Essential, Extra, and Premium – each offered downloadable games, with the latter two options providing game catalogs in the hundreds. According to the official PlayStation Blog, "the inaugural Game Catalog lineup for the all-new PlayStation Plus" drops for Extra and Premium members this month. Some of the titles include Stray and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for July includes:— PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 13, 2022
🐈 Stray
☄️ Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
🦸 Marvel’s Avengers
arriving for Extra and Premium members alongside many more on July 19: https://t.co/e1T4udoyup pic.twitter.com/k5HUU8N5MC
Stray is a third-person adventure starring a stray cat navigating a cybercity to get home. As a cat, you can interact with the environment in amusing ways while unearthing an ancient mystery. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, one of my favorite games on PlayStation 5, retells the classic steampunk JRPG with a new-gen sheen. You even get to play as world-class ninja Yuffie in her own standalone Intermission Episode.
The following games are also available on July 19:
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, PS4
- Assassin's Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
And finally, the classic catalog for Premium members includes:
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)