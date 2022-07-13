Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Will Be ‘As Close As Possible To A Remaster,’ According To Suda51
Suda51 and his development studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, are the zany minds behind cult classic hits like The Silver Case, Killer 7, No More Heroes, and Lollipop Chainsaw. The hack-and-slash zombie game, Lollipop Chainsaw, might have received lukewarm reviews, but a remake is still on the way. Suda51 took to Twitter today to let avid fans know it'll "be as close as possible to a remaster." You can check out his post below.
ロリポップチェーンソーリメイクに対し沢山のファンよりご質問を頂戴しましたのでお答えします…!!!— 安田善巳 (@yasudaD5) July 12, 2022
Many fans have asked questions about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake, so I will answer them.#ロリポップチェーンソー#lollipopchainsaw #ドラガミゲームス#dragamigames pic.twitter.com/V6iQG8mVDx
In his statement, Suda51 spoke about the primary goal of the remake and the incoming changes:
The original Lollipop Chainsaw was released in 2012 and was about high school cheerleader Juliet and her journey to survival amid a zombie apocalypse in California. For those of you that never played the game, you're right to assume that Juliet donned a flesh-shredding chainsaw. Suda51 and James Gunn (The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy) collaborated on the gory, blood-pumping adventure. Joe Juba reviewed Lollipop Chainsaw and concluded his review by saying:
Are you excited to play the remake? What do you think of Suda51's statement? Let us know in the comments below.