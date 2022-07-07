Sony Reveals Inscryption, Sea of Stars, And Other Indies Heading To PlayStation

The PlayStation Twitter account posted a small batch of announcements highlighting upcoming indie games headed to PlayStation. While Cult of the Lamb's impending August 11 release was already confirmed, a few noteworthy reveals and updates should have indie fans on PlayStation excited for the near future and beyond. Here's a quick rundown of the games making their way to PS5 and PS4.

Inscryption

One of the best and most surprising games of 2021 makes its way to consoles for the first time. The PS5/PS4 version of the horror deck builder features exclusive features, such as the talking Stoat card's audio coming through the controller speaker, haptic feedback support, and atmospheric lighting that, accordion to creator Daniel Mullens, "spills out from your controller." We're not sure what that means, but Inscryption shouldn't be missed by those who couldn't play it on PC last year. Unfortunately, the PS port has no release window, but here's hoping it arrives later this year.

Sea of Stars

Sabotages' homage to classic JRPGs was recently delayed to 2023, but now we know it's heading to PlayStation consoles in addition to PC. Sea of Stars is a prequel to Sabotage's previous title, The Messenger, and stars two heroes battling an alchemist using the power of the sun and moon. In a PlayStation Blog post, the team revealed details on the game's turn-based combat, such as timed hits, combo moves, and hot-swapping party members.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition

Q-Games announced plans to revive its defunct multiplayer game The Tomorrow Children last November. This comeback, dubbed the Phoenix Editon, hits PS5 and PS4 on September 6. For those who didn't play it back in 2016, the game is billed as a collaborative building sim as players work together to build islands and battle monsters in a Cold War Soviet Union-themed dystopia. Phoenix Edition adds more islands, a grappling hook to quickly scale structures, an offline single-player mode, and numerous other additions you can read about on the PlayStation Blog.

Schim

Schim impressed us when we played it during Summer Game Fest Play Days, and Sony's announcement of its PlayStation launch also confirmed a 2023 release window. The unique puzzle-platformer tasks players with traversing shadows as a strange frog-like creature. Exploring the Dutch-inspired city requires thoughtful planning as you hop from the shadow of a lamppost or trash can to that of a jogger or cyclist to transport yourself to new areas. Backed by a charming art direction, we look forward to checking it out on PlayStation consoles and other platforms.

Cursed to Golf

This goofy side-scrolling roguelike combines the game of golf with the supernatural as you control a golfer attempting to escape purgatory. This blend of genres looks awesome, and we finally know that the game will arrive on August 18. You can watch us play Cursed to Golf in this episode of New Gameplay Today.

Signalis

Slated for PlayStation 4 and other platforms on October 27, Signalis' presentation harkens back to early 3D graphics of the '90s for a retro-inspired survivor horror adventure. Players control an engineer whose spaceship crashlands on an icy planet. Her only crewmate is missing, and finding her requires exploring a sinister government facility and confronting terrifying creatures. If you enjoy sci-fi horror with a dash of cosmic terrors, Signalis should be on your radar.