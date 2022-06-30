Sea Of Stars, The Retro RPG Prequel To The Messenger, Delayed To 2023

Sea of Stars, the promising-looking retro RPG from the team behind The Messenger, is the latest title to get pushed out of 2022.

Developer Sabotage posted a message stating it simply wants to polish up the adventure as much as possible without crunching its staff.

As we are closing in on a very big milestone the road to launch becomes clearer, and we find ourselves here with a large body of text and our logos at the bottom. Keeping in mind our two main priorities – quality of life for our team and quality of the finished game – we can now confirm that Sea of Stars will be released in 2023.

We understand waiting is a big ask, and want to sincerely thank our community for the overwhelming support and positive vibes. In the meantime, we are looking at options to get a playable slice out to everyone this year.

All the love,

Saboteam

While the delay is a bummer, we appreciate the team’s respect for the employee’s work/life balance and strive for quality. The idea of getting a demo this year is certainly enticing too, as Sea of Stars has looked phenomenal every time it’s made an appearance.

The game was first revealed in 2020 after a successful Kickstarter campaign and evokes JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Illusion of Gaia, and Breath of Fire. It even features music contributions by Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda. Despite being a role-playing title, it serves as a prequel to 2018’s The Messenger, a Ninja Gaiden-inspired action game that was well-recieved (here’s our review). Sea of Stars centers on two heroes who wield the power of the moon and the sun to battle an evil alchemist. You can watch the original reveal trailer below.