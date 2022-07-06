The Matrix Awakens Will Be Delisted This Week

Following a scant seven months of availability, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience will be leaving digital console storefronts on July 9.

According to the Matrix Awakens website, those who add the tech demo to their library on PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X will still be able to launch and mess around with the experience after the delisting date. Here’s what the official site has to say on the matter:

Not explored The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience yet? There’s still time! The UE5 tech demo will only be available in stores until July 9. Download it before that date and you’ll still be able to access the demo going forward—or re-download it if you’ve deleted it from your console.

The Matrix Awakens was first announced and made available on the same night during the 2021 Game Awards. The Unreal Engine 5-powered demonstration from Epic Games stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who introduces the impressive graphics engine and how close to real-life its visuals can look. Awakens includes an on-rails car shootout throughout a city that often looks like it was ripped from the silver screen despite being rendered on the spot. The demo then lets you roam the massive pre-populated city and change things like time of day or traffic congestion to flex what UE5 is capable of. It’s a terrific showcase for the future of games, so if you haven’t given it a download yet, you’ll want to check it out before the delisting on Saturday.

You can watch us tour The Matrix Awakens in this episode of New Gameplay Today.