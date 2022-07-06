The Matrix Awakens Will Be Delisted This Week
Following a scant seven months of availability, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience will be leaving digital console storefronts on July 9.
According to the Matrix Awakens website, those who add the tech demo to their library on PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X will still be able to launch and mess around with the experience after the delisting date. Here’s what the official site has to say on the matter:
The Matrix Awakens was first announced and made available on the same night during the 2021 Game Awards. The Unreal Engine 5-powered demonstration from Epic Games stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who introduces the impressive graphics engine and how close to real-life its visuals can look. Awakens includes an on-rails car shootout throughout a city that often looks like it was ripped from the silver screen despite being rendered on the spot. The demo then lets you roam the massive pre-populated city and change things like time of day or traffic congestion to flex what UE5 is capable of. It’s a terrific showcase for the future of games, so if you haven’t given it a download yet, you’ll want to check it out before the delisting on Saturday.
