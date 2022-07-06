Forspoken Delayed To January

Forspoken, Square Enix’s upcoming action RPG, will no longer launch in October and has been pushed to January 24.

In a post on the game’s Twitter page, developer Luminous Productions, a team made up of Final Fantasy XV developers, states that Forspoken is largely complete and is in the final polishing phase. It describes the delay as a “strategic decision” and that we’ll learn more about the game in the near future.

As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.



We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this Summer!

Forspoken is no stranger to delays, as it was originally slated to arrive on May 24 before getting pushed to October 11. Though this second delay isn’t as long, it’s disappointing that we won’t get to experience Frey Holland’s adventure this year, but we trust that the delay will only help get the game up to snuff. The adventure drops Frey, a modern-day New Yorker, in the fantasy world of Athia where she acquires magical powers and a sentient talking bracelet. She’ll use her newfound abilities to free Athia from tyranny while also searching for a way back to her world.

Forspoken graced Game Informer’s cover in March, and you can catch up on a month’s worth of exclusive features and videos here.