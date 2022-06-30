New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Expansion Trailer Is As Chaotic As You'd Expect

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting an expansion called Trials of the Dragon King. The DLC includes new gear, jobs, and enemies to fight. Check out the short trailer below; it's as deliciously chaotic as you'd expect.

In Stranger of Paradise fashion, it's hard to parse through what's happening in the footage, but we see Jack and co. cleaving their way through armored adversaries ranging from shield-holding knights to winged beasts with dazzling blades of their own. In one scene, a kingly figure sits upon a throne – is it safe to assume this is the Dragon King? – and says, "You will die here, and I will live forever." We're sure Jack will make him eat his words.

Stranger of Paradise is as bizarre as Final Fantasy gets. Andrew Reiner gave the game a 7 out of 10 and concluded his review by saying, "Stranger of Paradise is the strangest Final Fantasy game yet, bounding wildly between awful and fantastic. If you can tolerate Jack (and that's a big ask), the excellently crafted combat is worth a look. You may be coming to this game for the story and Final Fantasy experience, but it's all about combat and little else."

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's first DLC expansion, Trials of the Dragon King, drops on July 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.