Code: To Jin Yong Turns Martial Arts Literature Into An Unreal 5 Powered Open-World Action Game

During its annual Spark 2022 conference, Tencent Games unveiled Code: To Jin Yong, a new open-world action title steeped in wuxia literature and created in Unreal Engine 5.

The upcoming game comes from LightSpeed Studio, a Chinese team most notable for developing Apex Legends Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Code: To Jin Yong is an adaptation of a series of wuxia (a genre of fantasy martial arts) novels by acclaimed author Jin Yong, whose works have been extremely popular in China since the 1950s. The game features heroes from Yong’s novels and leverages Unreal 5’s power, such as photogrammetry technology, to create dazzling martial arts combat and physics that fans of wuxia films should appreciate. Check out the gameplay demo below to see it in action.

Code: To Jin Yong has no release date or confirmed platforms, but Tencent’s press release states it will be available globally “in the near future.” What do you think of this first look at the title? Let us know in the comments!