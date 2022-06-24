Into The Breach Advanced Edition Coming In July, iOS And Android Versions Exclusive To Netflix Subscribers

With its approachable gameplay and chess-like complexity, Into the Breach has been an incredible strategy option for PC and Switch owners. With its upcoming Advanced Edition expansion, new content is getting pumped into the mech tactics games where it can already be played. Even better still, mobile versions are landing the same day with the new DLC bolted right in from the start.

Subset Games, which also developed the space-faring rogue-lite FTL, is releasing the Advanced edition on July 19. It comes new units, weapons, pilots, abilities, and more. For expert players, there will be a more challenging difficulty mode to contend with, along with new bosses and enemies to learn to defeat efficiently and effectively. Here are some bullet points of what to expect in Into the Breach's Advanced Edition Update:

Five new mech squads

Nearly 40 new weapons

Four new pilots and new pilot abilities

New enemies, bosses, and missions

More challenging difficulty mode

Seven new languages

New music from Ben Prunty

Into the Breach will be making its mobile device debut on July 19 as well, but these editions are only available for Netflix subscribers. Subset Games promises there are no ads or in-app purchases involved with the mobile app. All you need to access it is to be a Netflix subscriber, and the game is free to access on your iOS and Android device. These versions include a revised touch interface designed to function better on a smaller screen like a cell phone.

For those who like to collect, Into the Breach is going to have a physical edition on Switch courtesy of Fangamer. Preorders are live now, and the boxed copy will be released later this year. This tactile copy of Into the Breach will include the Advanced Edition content listed above but will also come with other physical goodies like a poster, inside cover box art, an instruction manual, and sticker sheets.