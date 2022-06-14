Stalker 2 Now Launches In 2023, New Cinematic Trailer Released

GSC Game World has confirmed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will now arrive in 2023. To hold fans over, the team released a new cinematic during today's Xbox Games Extended Showcase.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was slated to launch on December 2, but development was put on hold when the studio became caught in the crossfire of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. GSC Game World is based in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital and some employees have helped defend the city. Given the situation, it seemed increasingly unlikely the game would make it this year, so today’s announcement isn’t totally unexpected. Although GSC is still working out of Kyiv, most of the game's development has resumed at a new office established in Prague, Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, a new trailer further establishes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's gloomy atmosphere.

In addition, a developer diary documents the state of GSC Game World during the start of Russia's invasion and how it banded together amidst days of bombings (contains disturbing imagry of the war so viewer discretion is advised).

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC.