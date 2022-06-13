PSA: New PlayStation Plus Tiers Available Today, Upgrading Converts To Yearly Plan Automatically

After a release in Asian markets last month, the overhaul of PlayStation Plus is available today in North and South America. Here's everything you'll need to know about upgrading your plan.

Three tiers are now available, offering larger numbers of features, games, and trials to play as you go up in pricing, which is available in one-month, three-month, and 12-month subscriptions. Brief descriptions of what you get in each tier can be found below.

Upgrading is fairly painless but will require a prorated upcharge to join the new Extra or Premium plans of PlayStation Plus. To do so, go to your PS+ tab on your PlayStation console. There, you'll find an option to upgrade. On PS5, it showed each tier and how much money it would cost to upgrade for the remainder of the month, which for most should only be a few dollars. Upon upgrading, it will tell you your next payment date and that it will charge you for a full-year subscription on that day. Don't panic. There is a way to change your subscription type.

How To Change Your Subscription Type From Yearly To Monthly

There are various ways of getting to your subscription settings, but here is the most foolproof. Go to the Settings menu for your PlayStation console, select Users and Accounts > Accounts > Payment and Subscriptions > Subscriptions. In there, you'll find your PS+ subscription. Once you've entered your subscription details, you can change your plan.

Selecting Change Plan will give you the three tiers of PlayStation Plus to choose from. Picking any of them will bring you to another screen that will finally allow you to choose the length of subscription you'd like to pay for on a recurring basis.

Once you've locked in your desired subscription tier and timeframe, you're ready to enjoy all of the benefits that are now available to you, and you can rest easy knowing you're not locked in for an unexpected charge next month.