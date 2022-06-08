Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo Available Now, New Trailer Released

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is just around the corner (June 24 to be exact!) and if you’re excited about Omega Force’s latest, you can give it a go starting today.

That’s because Nintendo announced Three Hopes has a demo available to download now. You can play up to Chapter 4 in each of the game’s three routes: The Edelgard-led “Scarlet Blaze” Empire route, the Dimitri-led “Azure Gleam” Kingdom route, and the Claude-led “Golden Wildfire” Alliance route. What’s more, your progress carries over to the full game once purchased.

Nintendo also released a new Awakened Rivals trailer to coincide with today’s news, and it features new looks at gameplay, in-game systems and mechanics, playable characters, and much more. Check it out for yourself below:

“Step into the shoes of Shez as you join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters, such as the Ashen Wolves, in epic, real-time battles across Fódlan,” the trailer’s description reads. “The house you choose will bring you through one of three compelling stories set in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe, each with a different outcome.”

While waiting for the demo to download, check out our latest installment of New Gameplay Today all about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and then read our complete preview thoughts on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes after going hands-on with it. Elsewhere, be sure to read Game Informer’s Mario Strikers: Battle League review and then read Game Informer’s The Quarry review.

Are you excited about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes? Let us know in the comments below!