News

WWE 2K22's Third DLC Pack Calls Up The Hurricane, Stacy Keibler, And NXT Stars

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 07, 2022 at 10:20 AM

WWE 2K22’s third DLC pack has arrived, calling up a fresh batch of wrestlers to the game’s growing roster.

The pack is appropriately titled “Stand Back” because it’s headlined by The Hurricane. The emerald green superhero is joined by former Diva Stacey Keibler, NXT UK’s A-Kid, and former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee. 

Like past DLC wrestlers, each new face comes with MyFaction EVO cards, including a Booker T and Sapphire Seth Rollins. The Stand Back pack costs $9.99 on its own and is part of the $39.99 Season Pass (included in the Deluxe and nWo 4-Life editions). 

Per the game’s roadmap, the next, and penultimate, content pack arrives on June 28. To learn more about WWE 2K22, check out our review.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

WWE 2K22cover

WWE 2K22

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content