WWE 2K22 Post-Launch DLC Roadmap Revealed
WWE 2K22 launches tomorrow with a roster of over 80 superstars that you can view right here. However, those won’t be the only wrestlers in the game. 2K has rolled out the content roadmap for DLC character packs to give players a heads up on who to expect and when.
The roadmap consists of 28 superstars divided into five content packs. They'll be released monthly beginning in April and throughout most of the summer. You can purchase them individually (with no word on price yet) or get them all via the Season Pass, which comes included in the Deluxe and nWo 4-Life editions of 2K22.
Celebrity music star Machine Gun Kelly was already announced as one of the post-launch playable characters, and here's who will join him.
Banzai Pack - April 26
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Omos
- Rikishi
- Umaga
- Yokozuna
Most Wanted Pack – May 17
- The Boogeyman
- Cactus Jack
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- Vader
Stand Back Pack – June 7
- A-Kid
- Hurricane Helms
- Nash Carter
- Stacey Keibler
- Wes Lee
Clowning Around Pack – June 28
- The British Bulldog
- Doink the Clown
- Doudrop
- Mr. T
- Rick Boogs
- Ronda Rousey
The Whole Dam Pack – July 19
- Commander Azeez
- LA Knight
- Logan Paul
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Rob Van Dam
- Xia Li
You can read my review-in-progress of WWE 2K22 here. The game launches March 11 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC.
