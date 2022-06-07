Sega Shows Off More Sonic Frontiers Footage During Sonic Central

Following its first glimpses of gameplay as part of this month's IGN First, Sega and Sonic Team showed additional footage during today's Sonic Central annual livestream.Taking place in the Starfall Islands, Sonic will speed past diverse biomes including forests, waterfalls, deserts, and more.

Check it out at the 8:48min mark in the Sonic Central stream below:

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur's first foray into the open-world format. Other recent Sonic games include Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Lost World, all of which use different formats of gameplay and story progression, with Mania serving as a love letter to the Sonic games of the '90s and Forces attempting to serve the modern audience.

Sonic Frontiers is set to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC later this year.