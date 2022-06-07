Battlefield 2042 Update 1.0 Includes Hundreds Of Changes And Fixes Ahead Of Season 1 Launch

A massive 1.0 update for Battlefield 2042 is out now on all platforms, and it brings hundreds of changes, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements to the online shooter ahead of its Season 1 launch.

And speaking of Season 1: Zero Hour, DICE will reveal gameplay today at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on its official Battlefield 2042 YouTube channel, as reported by VG247. There, you’ll see a glimpse of these changes and improvements and a look at what the first season of Battlefield 2042 looks like. As for the update, here’s what Dice has highlighted:

Multiple improvements to soldier gameplay which will result in overall smoother animations and movement.

Weapons received updated netcode to improve bullet hit registration. We’ve also done a further balance pass which includes increased projectile speeds for DMR’s and LMG’s, and improved accuracy for Shotguns.

Multiple new XP events have been added, such as for killing an enemy who recently wounded or killed a squadmate, or when an enemy vehicle you recently damaged is destroyed by a teammate and the occupants are killed

The number of available in-world vehicles has been increased for Conquest which should make it easier to move across the map

Sundance’s Wingsuit has been adjusted to lower overall flight time, while making it easier to maneuver. To simplify their Specialty, the EMP Field Smart Explosive has been removed

Dice is scheduling the next update for early July, but it’s “a smaller update that brings further fixes and changes to the battlefield.” Head to Dice’s full patch notes list for the complete list of changes, bug fixes, and improvements.

While waiting for today’s Season 1 debut, read Game Informer’s Battlefield 2042 review and read about how the next Battlefield has entered pre-production with “valuable lessons” learned from Battlefield 2042. Check out Dice’s response to Battlefield 2042 map complaints and feedback afterward.

[Source: VG247]

