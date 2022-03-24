Next Battlefield Enters Pre-Production, 'Valuable Lessons' Were Learned From Battlefield 2042
It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 had a rough launch period. Touted as a powerful new-gen title with stunning graphics, exhilarating gameplay, and massive arenas unlike anything that’s come before in the series, 2042 simply failed to hit those marks from a polish perspective. Fan outrage was palpable as refund petition signatures climbed to heights just shy of the hundred-thousands. Hell, at one point, more steam users were playing Farming Simulator 22 over Battlefield 2042. Even so, the next game in the franchise has entered pre-production, and Dice feels “valuable lessons” were learned from its most recent blunder.
According a Gamespot report, “developer DICE has learned ‘valuable lessons’ from Battlefield 2042 and will no longer be using that game as the new foundation for the long-running FPS franchise.” It’s worth mentioning that 2042 was touted to be the “Future of FPS” games, but a shift in focus means that the next Battlefield’s features and formula could be anyone’s guess. At one point, a former 2042 developer stated that the series would adapt mechanics from the hero shooter genre. As the next game enters pre-production, DICE still has plans to support 2042.
