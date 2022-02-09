Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures
Update, 2/9/22:
Yesterday, we reported that the Battlefield 2042 petition had amassed over 25,000 signatures. Today the count has surpassed 70,000. According to the petition webpage, with 75,000 signatures, the refund petition will become one of the most supported initiatives currently on Change.org. The introductory remarks of the petition are as follows:
The original story continues below...
Original story, 2/8/22:
Battlefield 2042 is still in the midst of a rough post-launch period. An abundance of game-breaking bugs and a lack of new content have disillusioned the franchise's long-time fans and turned off newcomers. Despite the game's ongoing issues, a dedicated player base does exist, but the activity numbers have waned since release. To make matters worse, a Battlefield 2042 refund petition has passed 25,000 signatures.
25,000 people are on board with the refund policy as of this writing. Part of the description reads as follows:
Game Informer video editor Alex Van Aken titled Battlefield 2042 "The Battle of the Bugs" in his review and stated, "Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 currently feels underbaked due to an abundance of bugs. While most bugs I encountered are minor, each one dilutes the fun I have when playing."
What are your thoughts on the state of Battlefield 2042? Have you enjoyed your experience with it, or has it left you unsatisfied? Let us know in the comments below.