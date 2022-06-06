Details For The Pokémon Go Crossover Event With The Pokémon Trading Card Game

Last weekend's Pokémon Go Fest delivered two days of catching fun, along with the debuts of Nihilego and Shaymin within the mobile game. Now, Pokémon Go and the Pokémon Trading Card Game are crossing over with events that will touch both games. For Pokémon Go, the event begins on June 16 and brings the chance to catch Wimpod and a new version of Pikachu wearing a TCG hat.

For the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the next expansion is themed around Pokémon Go, and will feature cards based on Team Mystic, Instinct, and Valor. We'll have to wait to see just how many of the cards are true crossovers, but no matter what, it's great seeing these two popular games work together.

For the mobile trainers out there, Wimpod is one of those Pokémon that requires 400 candies to evolve. When this number is hit, Wimpod evolves into Golisopod. The creature that looks a bit like a dead fish transforms into one of the coolest Godzilla-like beasts in all of Pokémon.

This event also sees Mewtwo returning to five-star raids. All Mewtwo caught from June 16 to June 23 will have the Shadow Ball charged attack. Those caught from June 23 to July 1 will have the Psystrike charged attack.

If you use the Mystery Box during the event, you'll have the chance to catch a Shiny Meltan. The Mystery Box is only obtained by sending a Pokémon to Pokémon Home or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! It's a bit of a hassle to get the Box, but it's well worth it, as Meltan is great for battling.