Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Is Underway! Here Are the Rare Catches

Happy Pokémon Go Fest, trainers! We have two long days of catching Pokémon in front of us. To be a part of this festival, you need to buy the ticket in the in-game item shop for $14.99.

As we complete research challenges that lead to a mythical encounter with Shaymin, we'll want to be on the lookout for three Pokémon who are leaving their regions and will only be here for the two days. Those Pokémon are: Tropius, Torkoal, and Galarian Mr. Mime. We'll need to use incense to lure all of them out when they appear in their habitats.

As the Fest unfolds, each hour brings a different habitat with different Pokémon to catch. Many can be the rare shiny variant. Here's what you will find in each, along with the shiny opportunities:

City:

Magnemite (shiny)

Costumed Pikachu (shiny, harder to find)

Galarian Weezing (shiny, harder to find)

Alolan Grimer (shiny)

Hitmonchan (shiny)

Baltoy (shiny)

Golett

Litten

Trash Cloak Burmy (shiny)

Bronzor (shiny)

Pidove (shiny)

Trubbish (shiny)

Gothita

Plains

Girafarig (shiny)

Dunsparce (shiny)

Larvitar (shiny)

Numel (shiny)

Torkoal (hard to find, MUST USE INCENSE)

Trapinch (shiny)

Buizel (shiny)

Costumed Pikachu (shiny, hard to find)

Axew (shiny, hard to find)

Patrat (shiny)

Drilbur

Shelmet (shiny)

Rufflet (shiny)

Litleo (shiny)

Rain Forest

Mudkip (shiny)

Seedot (shiny)

Tropius (hard to find, MUST USE INCENSE)

Shroomish (shiny)

Slakoth (shiny)

Turtwig (shiny)

Costumed Pikachu (shiny, hard to find)

Pancham (hard to find)

Chimchar (shiny)

Venipede

Karrablast (shiny)

Binacle (shiny)

Skrelp

Rowlet

Tundra

Omanyte (shiny)

Swinub (shiny)

Wingull (shiny)

Meditite (shiny)

Wailmer (shiny)

Spheal (shiny)

Galarian Mr. Mime (MUST USE INCENSE, complete research task)

Piplup (shiny)

Vanillite

Cubchoo (shiny)

Bermite

Popplio

Costumed Pikachu (shiny, hard to find)

Galarian Darumaka (shiny)