New Pokémon Violet And Scarlet Trailer Reveals Four-Player Co-Op, New Legendaries, And More

A new trailer for Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet has been released and it reveals the new professors, four-player co-op capabilities, the new legendaries, the box art for the two games, and more.

It also reveals that Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will hit Switch on Nov. 18. On that day, you'll be able to choose between the three starters: Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. They will likely be given to you by the new professors (yes, plural) of Generation 9: Professor Sada if you're playing Scarlet (left), and Professor Turo if you're playing Violet (right).

You can check them out in action in the trailer below:

Shortly after their introduction, the trailer reveals that four-player co-op will be in Scarlet and Violet, a first for the Pokémon series. It won't be limited to just online battles like in previous games, though – it seems we'll be able to explore the region together with other players. Throughout the entire trailer, we get glimpses at returning favorites and new Pokémon alike such as Pawmi, Lechonk (amazing name), and Smoliv.

Plus, we see what appears to be some very Pokémon Legends: Arceus-style sleuthing and monster catching too.

The trailer concludes with the reveal of this generation's two primary legendaries: Karaidon, the red dragon-looking Pokémon that will reside on the box art of Scarlet, and Maraidon, the purple dragon-looking Pokémon that will reside on the box art for Violet. Both appear to live off the coast of this region, high atop some cliffs in the ocean.

For more about Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, watch the original reveal trailer which includes a nice look at this gen's starters, and then check out our living list of every Pokémon in these game confirmed so far. After that, read up on all the version differences and exclusives in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet revealed thus far.

