Final Fantasy 10’s Blitzball Is Now Canon In Star Wars

If you’ve ever wondered if people in the world of Star Wars play sports that don't involve racing repulsorcrafts, we now know that they play at least one: Blitzball.

No, you didn’t misread that – it says Blitzball, you know, the underwater hockey-like sport played by Tidus, Wakka, and others in Final Fantasy X. That’s because in the canonized novel Star Wars: Brotherhood, which is about the relationship between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, a reference to Blitzball being played in a local lake is made. How do we know it’s the Blitzball from Final Fantasy X? Well, the author of Brotherhood, Mike Chen, is the person who revealed this fun detail, as reported by GamesRadar.

“There’s a reference to a sport called Blitzball played in a local lake. Blitzball is basically underwater hockey played as a minigame in Final Fantasy X. As a former NHL writer, I freaking loved Blitzball and spent hours winning leagues.”

As you can see, it seems Chen was a big enough fan of the sport that he included a reference to it in his canon Star Wars novel. Does someone have a lightsaber that looks like Caladbolg, though?

If you’re interested in other Brotherhood easter eggs such as this, Chen has an entire thread dedicated to them on Twitter.

[Source: GamesRadar]

