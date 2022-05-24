News
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Finds Precious A September Launch Date

by Marcus Stewart on May 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has secured its release date along with a new cinematic trailer. 

Gollum’s video game solo outing launches September 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Switch version will arrive sometime later in the year.

The game was first announced in 2019 and was originally slated to arrive in 2021 before being delayed into this year. The story follows J.R.R. Tolkein’s books rather than Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, detailing Gollum’s happenings during the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring after he loses the One Ring to Bilbo Baggins. Gollum embarks on a journey across Middle-earth, visiting locations such as Mirkwood and Barad-dûr. 

Gameplay-wise, Gollum is a stealth adventure game as players sneak around environments and can choose to avoid or engage enemies. The choice depends on if you indulge Gollum’s vicious nature or the more timid tendencies of his other personality, Smeagol. Climbing and platforming are also a big part of the experience as players can scale structures, adding verticality to exploration. 

We last saw The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in action in 2021 during a hands-off preview demo. You can read our impressions of it from that time here.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

The Lord of the Rings: Gollumcover

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
September 1, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
2022 (Switch)
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content