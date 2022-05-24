Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (The New One) Releases This October

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on “violations of the state’s civil rights and equal pay laws,” specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

A few weeks after the confirmation of its existence, Activision Blizzard announced the release date of the next Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare II, in a tweet accompanied by a video showing off character art from the game.

The tweet reads, “#ModernWarfare2 ships October 28.” Get it? Ships...? The video in the tweet features a cargo ship? You’ll love the joke if you watch the clip. In the said video, there’s a reveal of many familiar faces from Task Force 141 showing up in Modern Warfare II. As the drone footage zips through the Port of Long Beach, the camera focuses on the sides of shipping containers displaying the portraits of Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, and, according to the YouTube description for the video, the introduction of Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

For a better look at the cast of Modern Warfare II, check out the gallery below.

While we now know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II “ships” on October 28, we don’t know much of anything about the setting, story, and multiplayer, and still don’t have any known platforms for its release. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC are a shoo-in, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are likely, but questionable additions as we move forward in the console generation.