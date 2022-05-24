Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (The New One) Releases This October
A few weeks after the confirmation of its existence, Activision Blizzard announced the release date of the next Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare II, in a tweet accompanied by a video showing off character art from the game.
#ModernWarfare2 Ships October 28th 💀 pic.twitter.com/OsgOspGh1j— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 24, 2022
The tweet reads, “#ModernWarfare2 ships October 28.” Get it? Ships...? The video in the tweet features a cargo ship? You’ll love the joke if you watch the clip. In the said video, there’s a reveal of many familiar faces from Task Force 141 showing up in Modern Warfare II. As the drone footage zips through the Port of Long Beach, the camera focuses on the sides of shipping containers displaying the portraits of Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, and, according to the YouTube description for the video, the introduction of Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas.
For a better look at the cast of Modern Warfare II, check out the gallery below.
While we now know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II “ships” on October 28, we don’t know much of anything about the setting, story, and multiplayer, and still don’t have any known platforms for its release. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC are a shoo-in, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are likely, but questionable additions as we move forward in the console generation.