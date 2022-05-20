New Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Patch Adds 34 Kyber Bricks And More

TT Games’ Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga hit consoles and PC last month and since its release, it’s received two new character packs. Today, however, it received its first patch and after downloading it, you’ll find that there are 34 new Kyber Bricks to discover.

While this is the first update for The Skywalker Saga, it is surprisingly a smaller one, bringing just a few fixes and a handful of Capital Ship encounters with it, as reported by Nintendo Everything.

Here’s a look at the full patch notes for this May 2022 update:

Numerous fixes to stability, quality, progression and performance issues throughout the title, including fixes for:

Issue in Episode 7 where in certain situations Maz would not be present on Takodana to continue Story mission ‘Friends of the Resistance’.

where in certain situations Maz would not be present on Takodana to continue Story mission ‘Friends of the Resistance’. Issue in Episode 3 where in certain situations the level trigger for ‘The High Ground’ could fail to appear.

where in certain situations the level trigger for ‘The High Ground’ could fail to appear. Issue in ‘Green Harvest’ freeplay mission where under certain criteria the camera would be stuck on Tatooine indefinitely.

Implemented 4 new Capital Ship encounters in Local Space adding 34 additional Kyber Bricks to collect:

Fulminatrix

Home One

Invisible Hand

Venator

As you can see, the patch fixes three issues that, if encountered, could stop your progression forward in the game. It also adds four new Capital Ship encounters to The Skywalker Saga, which includes with it 34 additional Kyber Bricks to collect.

While waiting for this patch to download, read Game Informer’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review, and then check out our guide of codes to unlock additional characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Check out these awesome new Star Wars dioramas recently debuted by Lego after that.

[Source: Nintendo Everything]

Have you played Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!