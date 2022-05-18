Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Delayed To 2023, Last-Gen Versions Canceled

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been bit by the delay bug. The game was scheduled to launch this September, but it’s been pushed to 2023.

The long-awaited revival of the dormant racing franchise needs more time in the shop to polish up its systems, according to an update by publisher Nacon (thanks, Eurogamer). The statement reads in part:

“With so much support from fans of the series, we know many of you will be disappointed, but our goal with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is to make it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise by spending more time on its development.”

To soften the blow, the team announced plans to hold closed betas at some point in the future, giving players a chance to sit behind the wheel before launch.

Nacon has also decided to cancel the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Solar Crown “with the aim of making the most of the technology in the latest consoles." You can now pick up the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. Solar Crown joins Gotham Knights as another cross-generation title to abandon its planned last-gen ports in favor of maximizing the current-gen experience.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown was first unveiled in 2020 and is the first entry in the franchise since 2012's Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends (although the last Unlimited game was Unlimited 2 in 2011). The game tasks racing fans with aligning themselves with one of two clans, The Streets and The Sharps, to compete in races across an expansive Hong Kong Island. Outside of races, players can explore and expand the headquarters of their chosen faction.

