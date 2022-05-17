News
Xbox Game Pass Gets Jurassic World Evolution 2, Vampire Survivors, And More
May’s second batch of Xbox Game Pass titles is on the way - in fact, many of them are available right now. Subscribers can enjoy acclaimed indie titles such as Her Story and Umurangi Generation, and dinosaur enthusiasts can build the disaster-prone park of their dreams in Jurassic World Evolution 2. Meanwhile, early access hits such as Vampire Survivors, Little Witch in the Woods, and Hardspace: Shipbreaker find new homes in the Xbox ecosystem.
As always, we’ve included links to our reviews to applicable titles for those seeking insight on what to expect. You can also read the full list of Xbox Game Pass updates here.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
- Her Story (PC) - Today | Our Review
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) - Today | Our Review
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console, PC) - Today
- Skate (Cloud) - Today
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) - Today
- Farming Simulator 22 (Console, PC, Cloud) - May 19
- Vampire Survivors (PC) - May 19
- Floppy Knights (Console, PC, Cloud) - May 24
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Console, PC, Cloud) - May 24
- Sniper Elite 5 (Console, PC) - May 26
- Cricket 22 (PC) - May 27
- Pac-Man Museum+ (Console, PC, Cloud) - May 27
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass (May 31)
- EA Sports NHL 20 (Console) | Our Review
- Farming Simulator 19 (Console, PC, Cloud)
- Knockout City (Console, PC) | Our Review
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
- Superhot Mind Control Delete (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
- Yes Your Grace (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
What games are you looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments!
