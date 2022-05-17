Techland Reveals Concept Art For New AAA Open-World Fantasy Action-RPG

Techland, the studio behind this year’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has revealed the first look at its unannounced fantasy RPG that’s now in development.

The game, which does not yet have a title, is officially being referred to as a “AAA open-world action-RPG in a fantasy setting,” and today’s concept art reveal highlights just that. Featuring luscious greenery, ancient ruins, and plenty of beautiful waterfalls, it seems this fantasy RPG will be quite the looker if the concept art is any indication. Techland released the concept art below as a way to let developers know that the studio is hiring and that dozens of positions are open for work on this RPG.

Techland says the development team is led by key figures behind some of the "biggest RPGs in modern history," including the narrative director behind The Witcher III: Wild Hunt’s Bloody Baron questline, Karolina Stachyra, as well as Witcher III narrative lead Arkadiusz Borowik, Cyberpunk 2077 open world director Bartosz Ochamn, Horizon Zero Dawn lead animator Kevin Quaid, Deathloop lead game designer David McClure, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time creative director Mario Maltezos, and many more.

“We’re very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far,” Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka writes in a press release. “Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least five years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor. At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years.

“We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.”

