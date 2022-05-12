MultiVersus Gameplay Footage Debuts Ahead Of Closed Alpha, $100k Evo Tournament Announced

MultiVersus, the upcoming platform fighting game bringing together the WB brands under one brawl-for-all, has finally had its first official look at gameplay with a Pros vs. Devs exhibition. In the 18-minute video, two professional fighting game players, NAKAT and VoiD, square off against developers from Player First Games, director Tony Huynh and principal developer Daniel Kraft, in a 2v2 competition.

Feast your eyes on the video above to see what actual matches of MultiVersus look like in the format the game was built around: two-on-two team battles. KATAT and VoiD are top competitors in MultiVersus' very early testing, coming in the top spot of a closed alpha team tournament, so the action on-hand is fast-pasted. Only four characters are shown in the video – Tom and Jerry, Superman, Shaggy, and Wonder Woman – but there's plenty to learn about how each character plays if you look closely. We also get a look at the U.I. used in fights, with the numbers representing damage taken on each player always showing directly below that character's model. It took me a little bit to get used to the change over the classic Smash Bros. U.I., but I get how this can be more readable at a glance.

Along with this first look at MultiVersus gameplay, Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games have announced a 32-team tournament that's set to take place at Evo in August. The prize pool for the event is set at $100,000, laying down the challenge for potentially big payouts for those who place high in the competition.

MultiVersus has had a few smaller closed alpha tests but will be moving into another testing phase starting on May 19. If you're interested in a chance to throw hands with the iconic slate of Warner Bros. characters, you can sign up for a chance to play in the 9-day event on the game's website. MultiVersus does not have a release date yet but targets PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as a free-to-play product with cross-play and cross-progression.