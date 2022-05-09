Gotham Knights Could Have 4-Player Co-Op According To PSN Listing

Gotham Knights might feature four-player co-op, if an updated PlayStation Network Store listing for the game is to be believed.

Gotham Knights, which lets players control either Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood in a Gotham without its Batman, has marketed co-op as a feature since its reveal back in 2020. However, its co-op only supported up to two players. It seems that developer Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Batman Arkham: Origins, might be looking to bump that number up. That’s because a new PSN listing for Gotham Knights lists the game as having four-player co-op, as reported by PCGamesN.

As you can see in the screenshot above (taken by Game Informer this morning), PlayStation lists the game as one that “supports up to 4 online players with PS Plus.” It even features the symbol and wording for “4 network players” beside that, further supporting the claim that Gotham Knights might feature four-player online co-op. However, as PCGamesN notes, the description for the game still says Gotham Knights can be experienced “in solo-play or with one other hero,” which sounds a lot like two-player co-op.

Perhaps Warner Bros. Montreal has a surprise announcement up its sleeve, or maybe it is developing a mode separate from the campaign that supports four-player co-op. Only time will tell.

[Source: PCGamesN]

