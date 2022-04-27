Dying Light 2 New Game Plus Update Out Now, Patch Notes Detailed

Techland has revealed the patch notes for the upcoming New Game Plus mode patch for Dying Light 2 and it brings some expansive changes to the game, even beyond the new mode.

Revealed earlier this week, the new patch is now live in Dying Light 2 and New Game Plus should be available to any and all players who have completed the base campaign of the zombie parkour title. As for what to expect in this new mode, there will be new inhibitors to find, new Platinum objectives for parkour challenges, and more.

“After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience,” the patch notes read. “The player can now go through the story with revitalized mechanisms. These include new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new objects within the world – namely the newly-added inhibitors – and many more changes that will significantly alter gameplay style and allow the player to developer their character further.”

The following is only available in New Game Plus:

30 new inhibitors

New Platinum objectives for parkour challenges

Updated distribution of the enemies (i.e. Volatiles and Banshees spawn during the night, a wider of enemy pools in encounters)

A new legendary weapon tier added

Gold encounters added

Enemy difficulty scales with the player level

As for the rest of the patch, it comes with a lot of co-op updates and fixes, as well as a new Mutated Infected enemy type that can be encountered by starting the “Something Big Has Been Here” quest in-game. There are a lot of other updates, fixes, and improvements to Dying Light 2’s gameplay, quests, UI, and more, too.

You can read the full patch notes below:

Co-op Updates

Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op

Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced inthe story

Improved game performance in co-op

Co-op story blocks

Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single player game mode after a co-op session

Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op

Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session

Co-op quality

Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory

Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op

Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp

Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op

Fixed blocked story progression with "enemies nearby" notification

Fixed rare issue when a player can't move after a revive

Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry

Fixed AI jitter in random cases

Improved various animations in co-op - f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more

Fixed sound duplication in co-op

Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks

Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party

Fixed “call for help” when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op

Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression

Fixed unnecessary “skill requirement” text-glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session

Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions

Fixed a bug that allows player to have multiple story quests active

Content Update

Mutated Infected - New quest added Something Big Has Been Here, which included special elemental Goon variants

Gameplay Updates

Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output

Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well

Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage

Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests

Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters

Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows

Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters

Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities

Quest Updates

Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let’s Waltz quest

Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest

Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest

Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op

Fixed Sophie’s inaccessible position in The Raid quest

UI/UX Updates

Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

Improved UI textures optimization

Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller

Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest

Fixed quest display in journal

Fixed tutorial window display

Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display

Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu

Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760x1080 resolution

Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar

Minor changes to PC key bindings

Technical Updates

Improved game stability

Several crash sources fixed

Improved the stability of frame rate in various places on the map

Fixed multiple bugs that allowed players to see and fall outside map texture

Fixed occasional texture glitches in various places on the map

Fixed various audio glitches

…and numerous additional bug fixes and quality improvements.

