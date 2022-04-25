Dying Light 2 New Game Plus Update Out This Week

Techland has announced that Update 1.3.0 will hit Dying Light 2 Stay Human this week, and it brings with it a fan-requested feature, New Game Plus.

More specifically, this update will hit the zombie parkour title this Wednesday, April 27. It will not only bring New Game Plus to Dying Light 2, but address numerous co-op issues and add completely new endgame content as well. Called New Game+ Mode, it will be available to all players who have completed the base game and automatically includes new scaling, new difficulty options, greater bonuses for completing quests, and more.

“In New Game+, players will keep the character progression of their initial adventure, while enjoying many new rewards exclusive to the mode,” a press release reads. “Find 30 new inhibitors, well-hidden and testing every ability, to maximize Aiden’s health and stamina. Enemies now scale their challenge to Aiden’s level, but for those seeking a more challenging skirmish, Techland has prepared encounters with golden marks.

“Those special battles will sorely test even the bravest Pilgrims out with unique enemies and unexpected behavior. And for the ultimate challenge, find the quest ‘Something Big Has Been Here.' New infected with new attacks await.”

Techland says many of the new encounters in Dying Light 2 New Game+ will reward players with greater “Legendary” weapon rarity and valuable items. Plus, a new Platinum medal for parkour challenges, with goal times based on the community’s best results, has been added.

“A host of co-op-related bugs have been patched, alongside a few death loops,” the press release reads. “And for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players, a new FOV slider feature allows perspective-changing in-game.”

Are you excited for New Game Plus in Dying Light 2? Let us know in the comments below!