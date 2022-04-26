News

Sifu Is Getting Free Seasonal Content Updates Beginning Next Week

by Marcus Stewart on Apr 26, 2022 at 02:15 PM

Sifu has become a cult favorite of 2022, so fans may be pleased to hear about some upcoming free updates hitting the game throughout the year. 

Developer SloClap rolled out a list of additions consisting of new modes, an outfit selector, and more. Four seasonal rollouts are planned, the first of which goes live next Tuesday, May 3. 

Spring

  • Difficulty Options (Student, Disciple, Master)
  • Advanced Training
  • Outfit Selection

Summer

  • Advanced Scoring
  • Gameplay Modifiers
  • New Outfits

Fall

  • Replay Editor
  • New Modifiers/Outfits

Winter

  • New Game Mode: Arenas
  • New Modifiers/Outfits

Sifu is also getting a physical launch on May 3 for the collectors out there. To learn more about the tough-as-nails martial arts brawler, you can read our review of the game here.

