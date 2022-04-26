Sifu Is Getting Free Seasonal Content Updates Beginning Next Week

Sifu has become a cult favorite of 2022, so fans may be pleased to hear about some upcoming free updates hitting the game throughout the year.

Developer SloClap rolled out a list of additions consisting of new modes, an outfit selector, and more. Four seasonal rollouts are planned, the first of which goes live next Tuesday, May 3.

Spring

Difficulty Options (Student, Disciple, Master)

Advanced Training

Outfit Selection

Summer

Advanced Scoring

Gameplay Modifiers

New Outfits

Fall

Replay Editor

New Modifiers/Outfits

Winter

New Game Mode: Arenas

New Modifiers/Outfits

Sifu is also getting a physical launch on May 3 for the collectors out there. To learn more about the tough-as-nails martial arts brawler, you can read our review of the game here.