Sifu Is Getting Free Seasonal Content Updates Beginning Next Week
Sifu has become a cult favorite of 2022, so fans may be pleased to hear about some upcoming free updates hitting the game throughout the year.
Developer SloClap rolled out a list of additions consisting of new modes, an outfit selector, and more. Four seasonal rollouts are planned, the first of which goes live next Tuesday, May 3.
Spring
- Difficulty Options (Student, Disciple, Master)
- Advanced Training
- Outfit Selection
Summer
- Advanced Scoring
- Gameplay Modifiers
- New Outfits
Fall
- Replay Editor
- New Modifiers/Outfits
Winter
- New Game Mode: Arenas
- New Modifiers/Outfits
Sifu is also getting a physical launch on May 3 for the collectors out there. To learn more about the tough-as-nails martial arts brawler, you can read our review of the game here.
