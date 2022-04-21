Kao The Kangaroo Hops Towards A May Release Date

A new entry in the 2000’s era platformer series Kao the Kangaroo was announced back in January, and now we know it’s hopping to consoles and PC in May.

That would be May 27 when old-school fans can get their hands on Kao’s new adventure. The revival sees the boxing marsupial on a journey to find his missing sister and discover the truth behind his father’s disappearance. A fresh trailer for the colorful action platformer sets the table for the story and gameplay.

Kao the Kangaroo is the first installment in the series since 2005, which debuted on Dreamcast and appeared on PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance, and PC over three games. PAX East attendees can play the game at developer Tate Multimedia’s booth next week. Kao the Kangaroo will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.