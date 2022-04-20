The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Gets Its First Trailer

After making its debut back in January, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution got its first trailer during today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. The upcoming sequel to the 2020 VR title is slated to arrive later this year and promises to be an expanded and bloodier VR zombie romp.

Chapter 2 continues the journey of the protagonist known only as The Tourist, who must wade through the walker-infested French Quarter of New Orleans in search of escape. Those who played the original game will experience the consequences of past decisions while making facing a new batch of difficult choices that will affect both you and the survivors. The sequel boasts new weapons used to combat a fresh batch of enemies – including an imposing new boss – in new locations throughout a 15-20 hour campaign.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution’s release window is labled as “late 2022” for now, and it will be available on Meta Quest and other unspecified headsets.