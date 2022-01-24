News

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Sequel Announced

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM

Skydance Interactive has announced The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, the sequel to the 2020 VR game. 

The game’s reveal came via a small teaser video of the logo on Twitter. Skydance states that Retribution is a full-fledged sequel that continues the story of the Tourist from the first game. However, Skydance also bills this as a standalone tale that newcomers can jump right into. Unfortunately, no gameplay details, release window, or platforms are known at this time.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners unfolds in a zombie-infected New Orleans. Players control the Tourist, who must fight their way through hordes of undead to reach a military bunker. Gameplay blends action and survival elements and the narrative can change gears depending on your choices. We recently included it on our list of the Top 10 Meta Quest games you should play right now. Last fall, it received the free Aftershocks content update that added new story missions and other goodies. 

Did you enjoy The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and what do you want from the sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Products In This Article

The Walking Dead: Saints &amp; Sinners – Chapter 2: Retributioncover

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Release Date:
TBA
The Walking Dead: Saints &amp; Sinnerscover

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Platform:
Quest, PlayStation VR, PC
Release Date:
January 23, 2020 (PC), 
May 5, 2020 (PlayStation VR), 
October 13, 2020 (Quest)

