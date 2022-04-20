Moss: Book II Adventures Onto Meta Quest Headsets This Summer

Moss: Book II will only be a PlayStation VR exclusive for a short time because the adventure will soon be available on the Meta Quest 2 headset. Developer Polyarc announced during the Meta Quest Showcase today that Moss II would arrive on the platform this summer.

Moss II on Meta Quest 2 will have more freedom in the way it's played, according to Polyarc. The move to a newer headset like the Quest allows players to utilize both Quest controllers as opposed to a single DualShock controller like in the PS5/PS4 edition. Polyarc says it lets players perform actions such as engaging with the weapon inventory system during combat.

“One of the first things we heard when we launched Moss: Book II on PlayStation VR a few weeks ago was that the Quest 2 community wanted to play it, and we’re going to deliver on that in the very near future,” said Polyarc CEO Tam Armstrong, in a press release shared with Game Informer. “Our goal from day one has been getting the Moss franchise onto as many headsets as possible. We want all VR players to have the opportunity to experience the joy of physical interaction and power of the emotional resonance we’ve been building into the worlds we create. We’re excited to share our game with millions of Quest 2 players around the world this summer.”

An exact release date was not shared for Moss: Book II, but we can't wait to try it out on a Quest 2 sometime this summer. If you want to dig into Moss: Book II and have a PlayStation VR, the game is ready to download and play there.