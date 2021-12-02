Moss: Book II Begins Its Second Chapter Next Spring

Moss is one of the better received PlayStation VR games, and Moss: Book II continues the adventure of Quill next spring. A new trailer gives a sneak peek at the journey that lies ahead for our diminutive heroine.

Quill has hatched a plan to bring down the Arcane’s violent rule, but she’s being hunted by a winged foe. As she explores the castle that held her uncle Argus captive in the first game, she’ll encounter friends new and old while also solving devious puzzles and cutting down obstacles with her trusty sword.

Moss: Book II will be available on PSVR. You can read our review of the first game here.

Did you enjoy the original Moss, and how do you think the sequel is shaping up? Let us know in the comments!