Jane Foster Is The Next Playable Hero In Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have revealed that Jane Foster will be the next playable hero in Marvel’s Avengers.

She will be the first new addition since Spider-Man, the PlayStation exclusive hero released following last summer’s War For Wakanda expansion, which brought Black Panther into the fold. As for when to expect Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Crystal Dynamics says sometime after Update 2.5, which will be released sometime after Update 2.4 hits the game next month.

“Beyond that will be Update 2.5, and while we’ll be coming back with specifics on timing later, we can share that it will introduce a new playable Hero for all platforms: Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor,” Crystal Dynamics’ blog post reads. “Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.”

Elsewhere in the blog post, Crystal Dynamics details Update 2.4, which is currently targeting a May release.

“Events like Cosmic Threat, Tachynon Anomaly, and Corrupted Vibranium helped build a backbone to Marvel’s Avengers’ first year, allowing us to add variety to the Avengers Initiative and giving new and different goals to chase with your squadmates,” the blog post reads. “As they’ve entered into a rotational calendar this year, we want to make sure they stay fresh and compelling for replays. So, in Update 2.4, we’ll be reworking the systems behind those events with the goal of making them more rewarding. Combined with the improved game loop introduced in 2.3, we think these new rewards will make a meaningful change of pace for veteran players, and a great way to gear up for newer players.”

Here’s what Crystal Dynamics has to say in regards to upcoming Update 2.4 reworks:

To make each event more unique and worth playing, we’re improving and diversifying rewards across events, with each event now rewarding gear from different sets.

Adding Unit rewards to a wider variety of event missions to provide even more ways to earn shipments and cosmetic vendor outfits.

Adding higher power level gear rewards to meta objectives to create another path to gear-up beyond the soft-cap on drops for non-Raid/Omega-Level Threat content.

Meta objectives will grant rewards to your entire eligible roster, not just a single hero, allowing you to gear up your squad while playing your favorite hero.

