Crystal Dynamics Announces New Tomb Raider Game, Will Be ‘Powered’ By Unreal Engine 5

A new Tomb Raider game has been announced, but a title for it was not revealed.

Crystal Dynamics revealed during today’s State of Unreal 2022 presentation that it has just begun development on the next Tomb Raider game and it will be developed entirely in Unreal Engine 5. However, if you’re looking for anything more about the game, that’s sadly all that was shared.

Here’s what was announced, in full, by Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider franchise general manager Dallas Dickinson:

“Crystal Dynamics is proud to be a part of the launch of unreal engine 5. This new engine translates to next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences. That’s why we are thrilled to announce today that we have just started development of our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality, cinematic, action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise.”

As for what to expect from this Tomb Raider game, it will likely continue the story of the recent trilogy from Crystal Dynamics (with help from Eidos-Montréal on the final entry). However, that’s pure speculation – there’s always the possibility that Crystal Dynamics could reboot Tomb Raider once more, just like it did in 2013. However, the studio always referred to its trilogy reboot as an origin story for its Lara Croft so perhaps this new Unreal Engine 5-powered Tomb Raider will be the first game in the reboot’s timeline where Lara Croft is the tomb raider many think of when they hear the words “Tomb Raider.” Only time will tell.

