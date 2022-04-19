Amy Hennig Is Working On A New Star Wars Game

Skydance New Media, the studio helmed by famed writer Amy Hennig, has announced it partnered with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Star Wars title.

The upcoming game is described in a press release as a “richly cinematic action-adventure game” that will feature an original story. That’s about all there is in terms of details, as the project appears very early in development.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig in the press release. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Hennig, best known as the chief creative mind behind the Uncharted series, is no stranger to working on the Star Wars license. Her last foray into the universe was EA’s ill-fated Project Ragtag, the canceled Star Wars title by the now-defunct Visceral Games.

This marks the second major project for Skydance New Media, which was formed in 2019. Last October, Hennig announced her team was developing an original story-focused action-adventure Marvel game as its first title. We still don’t know anything about that game either, but having now two major Disney properties under its belt are big gets for the young studio.

Now that the Star Wars license is no longer exclusive to EA, this new project joins the pile of several upcoming games from a variety of studios. Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse was announced last December, and Ubisoft’s mysterious open-world game hasn't made a peep since its announcement last year.