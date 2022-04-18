TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Has A Nostalgia-Packed Collector’s Set

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is an upcoming compilation of 13 classic TMNT arcade games announced last month. As TMNT fans wait with bated breath for its release, Konami has revealed a physical collector’s box to further appeal to the TMNT diehard in you.

Beginning today, you can pre-order a limited-run box that contains some one-of-a-kind goodies (which are pictured above). For $149.99 you'll get the following items:

Physical copy of the game with original box design by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman

Cloth poster featuring Kevin Eastman’s adaptation of TMNT: Turtles in Time (16” x 24”)

Multi-layer acrylic diorama of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo (4.5” x 5”)

Enamel pin set of five classic designs – The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder and Krang

Set of 12 translucent comic style character trading cards based on TMNT: Tournament Fighters with rarely seen appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai and more (3” x 5”)

Full-color artbook with 180 pages featuring a chapter dedicated to each of the 13 games in the compilation (5.5” x 8”)

Although the Cowabunga Collection is also coming to PC, this physical collector’s set is only available for the console versions of the game. That would be PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

We've only seen this edition available for purchase at Target at the time of publishing, but keep an eye out on other retailers and online stores throughout the day as their product pages are updated.