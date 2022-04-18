Atlus Celebrates Selling One Million Copies Of Shin Megami Tensei V

Atlus has announced a landmark sales figure for its latest Shin Megami Tensei game on Switch, boasting a new seven-figure total for copies sold. Shin Megami Tensei V has officially sold over one million units worldwide.

The news came from a tweet on the Altus_West Twitter account, dropping the monumental amount of sales for the exclusive Switch JRPG. The tweet only says the one million figure represents total worldwide sales but doesn't break down the number into units sold for each region.

Also embedded within the tweet, which you can see above, is a piece of art depicting the main character from SMTV drawn by character designer Masayuki Doi as a thank you to fans who purchased the game.

The turn of the year brought news of SMTV climbing to the top of the series' sales charts when Atlus claimed it had sold 800,000 copies, and it has only been steadily selling since. The previous entry, 2014's Shin Megami Tensei IV on 3DS, sold upwards of 600,000 copies, an impressive number for a franchise that hasn't quite hit the mainstream yet. On the other hand, SMTV still has a little way to go to catch up with the latest Shin Megami Tensei spinoff, Persona 5 Royal, which has sold more than 1.8 million copies worldwide, according to a story from Gematsu from last June.

Shin Megami Tensei V tells the tale of a modern-day student in Tokyo that's transported to an apocalyptic alternate reality and finds themselves wrapped up in a war between angels and demons. Read our review if you'd like to learn more about SMT V and see if it'll be your cup of tea.