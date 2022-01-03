News

Shin Megami Tensei V Becomes Best-Selling Entry In Franchise, Atlus Teases New Project

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 03, 2022 at 11:30 AM

Japanese publication Famitsu released its annual list of New Year’s cards from a range of the nation's developers/publishers. It allows companies the chance to thank fans for their support over the last year, tease upcoming projects, and share success stories of recently released titles. In Atlus’ case, its message reveals that the recently released Shin Megami Tensei V has performed very well during its short lifespan while planting seeds for its next title.

So far, over 800,000 copies of Shin Megami Tensei V have been sold. Atlus states this is a cumulative sales number, implying digital sales are accounted for. This makes SMT V the best-selling entry in the long-running series despite only launching less than two months ago, shattering Shin Megami Tensei IV’s lifetime sales of 600,000+. 

The publisher has an eventful 2022 ahead, namely, celebrating Persona’s 25th anniversary. We already know that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax comes to modern platforms in March, but Atlus teases other surprises are in store. Lastly, Atlus states it has an unannounced project is in the works. 

Couple this news with the upcoming Switch port of the well-received 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Atlus is sitting pretty heading into the new year. Shin Megami Tensei V's success is great to hear, though not entirely surprising. After all, it was one of our runner-ups for The Best RPG of 2021, which you can read all about here

[Source: Famitsu]

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Shin Megami Tensei Vcover

Shin Megami Tensei V

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Soulslike Games

The Top 10 Soulslike Games

News
Here Are Steam&#039;s Most-Played Games Of 2021

Here Are Steam's Most-Played Games Of 2021

News
Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

GOTY 2021
Best MMO 2021 – New World

Best MMO 2021 – New World

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

News
Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

News
Update: Deep Rock Galactic On PlayStation 5 Will Get New Features Thanks To DualSense Controller

Update: Deep Rock Galactic On PlayStation 5 Will Get New Features Thanks To DualSense Controller

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4